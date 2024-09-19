Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Left's Worry Over Second Trump Term Sparking Political Violence

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Thursday that the left is "very" worried about former President Donald Trump winning a second term in November and it's the reason they're trying so hard to assassinate him.

"Let me tell you something, the deep state in Washington and the liberal Democrats are very, very worried about a second Trump term," Harris said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "They know that he knows the game now. He is out to make America great again. He knows what is in the way, they're in the way, and that's why the rhetoric you hear from them is just intolerable."

"When President Biden says, 'You've got to put him in the bull's-eye,' that's exactly what happened in Palm Beach," he said. "You had someone who wanted to put him in the bull's-eye. Then they claim that no, no, they're not the party that has inflammatory rhetoric that's causing this – it's President Trump. Wait a minute, he didn't say put Joe Biden in a bull's-eye; Joe Biden said put him in a bull's-eye and that's exactly what these people are doing."

On Sunday, Secret Service agents opened fire after spotting the barrel of a gun sticking out of the bushes at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as Trump played a round of golf. The suspect, who was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, fled the scene in an SUV but was arrested on I-95 a short time later in neighboring Martin County. No injuries were reported.

One day after surviving the second assassination attempt in a little over two months, Trump said in a Truth Social post that "the bullets are flying" because of "communist Left Rhetoric," which he said has taken the "politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust."

The former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also blamed the left for the attempts on his father's life, telling Newsmax on Monday that Democrats have "created this level of intensity in our political system. They have created the lunatics who will go after and try to kill my father."

Trump Jr. also said he's tired of having to explain to his five children about "yet another deranged leftist radicalized by the mainstream media, by Big Tech, by Democrat politicians trying to kill their grandfather.

"It's getting old, and it's caused 100% by the Democrats," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com