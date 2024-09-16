Dershowitz to Newsmax: Hitler-Trump Comparisons Encourage Violence

Comments made by Rachel Vindman downplaying the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Sunday are disturbing, but "the more dangerous thing is when you get disturbed people who think they'll be honored and appreciated if they kill Trump," Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax.

Vindman, the wife of Democrat congressional candidate Yevgeny "Eugene" Vindman, on Sunday posted on her X account: "No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon," referencing the assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024, where a bullet grazed his ear during a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

She has since removed the tweet.

Dershowitz said people like the alleged gunman caught Sunday in Florida think that "there would be some who would honor them.

"Maybe not publicly, but among their friends and otherwise why would this potential assassin have brought a video camera," Dershowitz said on "Newsline"

"He thought he'd be a hero if he were able to successfully prevent Trump from becoming president. And so, you know, I think this attempt to make comparisons between horrible people of the past, like Hitler and Donald Trump, really encourage this kind of violence.

"Jokes are one thing. They just show terrible bad taste. But when you use violent rhetoric, it can really encourage people to engage in violent actions."

