'Jesus of Nazareth' Airs Tonight

Considered one of the greatest films on the life Christ — "Jesus of Nazareth" is now on Newsmax and NEWSMAX+.

This acclaimed 1977 miniseries starred actor Robert Powell and was directed by Franco Zeffirelli.

Zeffirelli's film received wide praise from Christian leaders including Pope Paul VI and the Rev. Billy Graham.

The series presents a dramatized account of the life of Jesus Christ from his birth in Bethlehem to his resurrection in Jerusalem.

The four-part series is epic in scope and is considered highly faithful to biblical texts.

Part I 'Jesus of Nazareth: A Child Is Born' airs tonight!

In the first of a four-part series, angel Gabriel tells Mary of her incarnation and the coming of the Messiah, her child.

With her husband, Joseph, Mary sets off for the Roman census in Bethlehem, giving birth to her Jesus while visited by wise men.

King Herod sets out to kill the young child, but fails.

The Cast:

The series featured famous stars, including:

Robert Powell (Jesus)

Peter O'Toole (Pontius Pilate)

Ernest Borgnine (Centurion)

James Earl Jones (Balthazar)

Tony Lo Bianco (Quintilius)

Laurence Olivier (Nicodemus)

Anthony Quinn (Caiaphas)

Michael York (John the Baptist)

Anne Bancroft (Mary Magdalene)

Rod Steiger (Zebedee)

James Farentino (Simon Peter)

Stacy Keach (Barabbas)

James Mason (Joseph of Arimea)

Christopher Plummer (Herod Antipas)

Peter Ustinov (Herod the Great)

Franco Zeffirelli aimed to create a film that was both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.

The production involved on-location shooting in the Mediterranean, extensive sets, and elaborate costumes. Zeffirelli's artistic direction contributed to the film's authentic feel.

The series explores themes of faith, sacrifice, redemption, and the struggle between good and evil. It emphasizes both the divine and human aspects of Jesus, depicting his relationships with his disciples, family, and followers.

Overall, "Jesus of Nazareth" by Franco Zeffirelli is celebrated for its ambitious storytelling and its blend of artistic and spiritual elements, making it one of the most significant entries in the genre of biblical epics.

