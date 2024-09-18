Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Dems' Rhetoric on Trump Inexcusable

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's insistence Tuesday that it's appropriate to call former President Donald Trump a "threat" to democracy because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is "inexcusable," said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Blackburn said it's even worse after two assassination attempts against Trump this summer, the latest coming Sunday in Florida.

"I think that there are a couple of things that need to happen in fast order. And Monday I sent a letter over to the Secret Service," Blackburn said Wednesday on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"It is time for them to provide President Trump everything that he needs. And as we heard from the sheriff in the press conference there in Florida, there is a big difference in the security that the president was provided as president and what he is being allowed now.

"So, first of all, let's make certain that President Trump, Vice President [Kamala] Harris, President [Joe] Biden are going to be safe. That is important. And then let's make certain that we stop this rhetoric where you demonize your political opponent. We should have campaigns of ideas. We should not have this rhetoric of, 'He's a threat to democracy. He's going to be a dictator. He's going to end this world as we know it.' That is something that is absurd and ridiculous.

"I think the left knows that. But it's easy to say. So, they continue to push this kind of rhetoric forward. And I thought it was completely inexcusable for the White House press secretary to stand behind that podium yesterday and double down on the 'threat to democracy.'"

Jean-Pierre on Tuesday denounced Trump as a "threat" to America's principles when ABC News' Selina Wang asked about how Trump "claimed without evidence that [President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris'] rhetoric is causing him to be 'shot at.'"

"President Biden has been clear-eyed about the threat that the former president represents to our democracy," Jean-Pierre said. "He refused to accept the outcomes of free and fair elections [in 2020 and] 2,000 angry people went [to the U.S. Capitol] to try to overturn a free and fair election."

Jean-Pierre also said that Trump's criticism was "not going to stop the president and vice president — to call out, to continue to strongly call out, when it comes to protecting our democracy. We have to be forceful about that. We have to be very clear."

Her stance was challenged by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy.

"It's been only two days since somebody allegedly tried to kill Donald Trump again and you're here at the podium at the White House briefing room calling him a threat," Doocy said. "How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president and the vice president and you pick a different word to describe Trump other than 'threat'?"

"I actually completely disagree with the premise of your question that you're asking, and it's also incredibly dangerous in the way that you're asking it, because American people are watching," Jean-Pierre said.

