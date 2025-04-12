Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump's High Tariffs on China 'Very Appropriate'

It's "very appropriate" that President Donald Trump is zeroing in on China with his call for high tariffs, author and Trump adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday.

"Well, initially, Trump announced he was going to raise tariffs on everybody and is doing that, and then increasingly he focused on China, and is insisting on big tariff increases on China," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count."

"That is appropriate. We have a worldwide trade deficit of $1.2 trillion, but $300 billion of that is with China."

And the more that Trump concentrates on China, the more it becomes apparent that he is standing up for the United States, said Morris.

"The contrast can't be lost on anybody," he said, adding that former President Joe Biden "was subsidized by the Chinese, literally given a job at the University of Pennsylvania with Chinese [funding]" before becoming president.

"When you compare the pro-American policies of Trump with the pro-Chinese policies of Biden, I think it summarizes very neatly why Trump won," said Morris.

Meanwhile, Trump understands "the nature of the threat" from China and the countermoves he can make, Morris said.

"He's doing it very aggressively," said Morris. "I'm looking forward to the day when Trump delists Chinese companies from the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ so they can't sell their stocks in the United States. I think that day's coming soon."

