Tags: donald trump | assassination | attempt | democrats | rhetoric | donald trump jr

Don Jr. to Newsmax: Fascist Dem Rhetoric Putting My Dad in Danger

By    |   Monday, 16 September 2024 08:54 PM EDT

Democrats and their rhetoric are responsible for the assassination attempts against Donald Trump, the former president's son Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax on Monday.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Don Jr. said Democrats accuse Trump of being a threat to democracy but "Kamala Harris, repeatedly: and I quote, 'Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.' 'It's on us to recognize the threat Trump possesses.' 'Does one of us have to come out alive? Ha ha ha ha ha.' I mean, these are Kamala Harris. Joe Biden: 'it's time to put a bullseye on Trump.'"

"Like, these are direct quotes." Don Jr. said.

"They accuse everyone else of doing the things that they're doing. They scream and yell, just like they've been talking about democracy and calling everyone they don't like a fascist while censoring, jailing their political opponents, and so on and so forth," he said.

"They're the ones acting like actual fascists," he said, noting that Democrats have the mainstream media and Big Tech covering for them.

Don Jr. went on to say that Democrats have "created this level of intensity in our political system. They have created the lunatics who will go after and try to kill my father."

He also said he's tired of having to explain to his five children about "yet another deranged leftist radicalized by the media, by the mainstream media, by Big Tech, by Democrat politicians trying to kill their grandfather.

"It's getting old, and it's caused 100% by the Democrats," he said.

Don Jr.'s appearance came one day after a gunman was spotted with an AK-style rifle near the Florida golf course where Trump Sr. was playing. Authorities arrested 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh who is facing a pair of federal gun charges. It's the second apparent assassination attempt against the GOP nominee in two months.

