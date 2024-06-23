WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ted cruz | campus | protesters | biden | doj

Sen. Cruz: Campus Protesters Get Pass From Biden Admin

By    |   Sunday, 23 June 2024 09:09 AM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday that the Biden administration and the Democratic Party at large have been “paralyzed” by the anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the country because they need those votes in November.

Cruz made the comments during an interview that aired Sunday on “The Cats Roundtable” with host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770. Cruz added that Biden’s Department of Justice is too “politicized” to investigate the widespread lawlessness being funded by nonprofits behind the many uprisings.

“They’re having pro-Hamas rallies, and the Democrat Party is paralyzed because they want the votes,” Cruz told Catsimatidis, adding protesters are funded by “people directly affiliated with Hamas,” according to The Hill.

Cruz’s comments come days after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office dropped charges against 31 of 46 students who were arrested for commandeering and occupying Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia.

Congressional Republicans have been critical of Biden’s DOJ sitting idly by as radical anti-Israel campus protests commandeered campuses across the country and were enabled by universities to create “Jew exclusion zones,” for example, with impunity.

“If anyone threatens another student — and we’re seeing Jewish students threatened at universities across the country, here’s what should happen: You threaten another student, you should be arrested. You should be prosecuted. You should be expelled,” Cruz told Catsimatidis.

Further, Republicans last month called on the IRS to investigate nonprofit organizations that have backed pro-Palestinian protests: Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation, the Tides Foundation, and the Westchester Peace Action Committee Foundation among them. Republicans accused those organizations of “conduct warranting revocation of their tax-exempt statuses on the basis of their financial support of" the National Students for Justice in Palestine group.

“They’re not willing to investigate that, because many of those donors are funding Joe Biden, and are funding my Democratic opponent,” Cruz said Sunday.

Cruz is in a reelection battle against Rep. Collin Allred, D-Texas, for a third term as senator in Texas.

Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to return donations from billionaire donors he said are funding the anti-Israel protests.

"I'm officially calling on Joe Biden and the Democrat National Committee to return the donations of all antisemites, American-haters, and financiers of chaos who have funded the chaos on our campuses: Return the money, Joe," Trump said at a rally last month.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 23 June 2024 09:09 AM
