GOP Senators to IRS: Probe Nonprofits Backing Pro-Palestinian Protests

By    |   Friday, 10 May 2024 07:46 PM EDT

Several Republican senators are pressing the IRS to investigate nonprofit organizations that have backed pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, reported The Hill.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, along with 15 other GOP lawmakers, asked that IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel probe Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation (AJP), the Tides Foundation, and the Westchester Peace Action Committee Foundation (WESPAC), saying they "have engaged in conduct warranting revocation of their tax-exempt statuses on the basis of their financial support of" the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) group.

"We should not need to remind you of the heinous support NSJP chapters across the country have voiced for Hamas, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO)," they wrote.

"In light of this abhorrent support for an FTO, we call on you to initiate an investigation to determine whether financial supporters of NJSP ... have engaged in conduct warranting their tax-exempt status to be stripped."

Victims of the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel sued AJP and National Students for Justice in Palestine, saying they are operating "as collaborators and propagandists for Hamas" and that the groups "were prepared and responded to Hamas' 'call for mass mobilization' by disseminating a manifesto and plan of attack" on Oct. 8. According to the lawsuit, the manifesto included "materials that appear to have been created before the attack."

The information, said Ernst, "provides ample grounds for you to initiate your own investigation of these entities' tax-exempt status."

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, James Risch of Idaho, Ted Cruz of Texas, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Katie Britt of Alabama, John Thune of South Dakota, Marco Rubio of Florida, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Mitt Romney of Utah also signed the letter.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Friday, 10 May 2024 07:46 PM
