Trump Admin Pauses Funding to Cornell, Northwestern

The Trump administration has frozen than $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell and $790 million to Northwestern amid civil rights investigations into the schools, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Cornell is the subject of a Title VI investigation by the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights in connection with alleged antisemitic discrimination on campus against Jewish students and for its diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

Northwestern is under investigation after being accused of not protecting Jewish students.

The administration paused grants and contracts to the schools from the departments of Agriculture, Defense, Education, and Health and Human Services, the Times reported.

The Commerce Department ended $4 million in funding to Princeton earlier Tuesday, which was on top of the $210 million in funds paused last week amid an investigation of allegations of antisemitism.

Other schools that have had funding paused include Brown, Columbia, Harvard, and Penn.

Columbia, Northwestern, Brown, Harvard, and Princeton are among 60 colleges and universities that received letters last month from the Department of Education over their obligation to ensure the safety and security of Jewish students.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wrote she was "deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year."

Specifically, Jewish students have been targets on campuses across the country since Hamas terrorists massacred 1,200 Israeli citizens in their attack of Israel beginning Oct. 7, 2023.

Columbia and Northwestern are two of the five universities targeted by the DOE for "widespread antisemitic harassment" of Jewish students. Portland State, University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota Twin Cities are the others.