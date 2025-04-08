Rescued Hostage to Trump: 'We Owe Our Lives to You'

Two former hostages held by Hamas publicly thanked President Donald Trump at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner Tuesday, crediting him with securing their release and urging him to continue efforts to free others still in captivity.

At the dinner, the president was joined onstage by two former hostages recently released from captivity. The event, broadcast live on Newsmax2, marked the comments from the freed individuals, who credited Trump with playing a central role in their release.

"What they had to go through was just horrible," Trump said, introducing the former hostages. "Come on up."

The first released hostage, who was not named, delivered an emotional statement directly to the president.

"President Trump, I'm here, and I'm alive," the former hostage said. "President Trump, you saved my life. You saved the life of 33 hostages."

He emphasized Trump's prioritization of their plight, saying: "Because of your efforts and your setting the hostage crisis as a high priority — among all of the enormous issues and things that you're dealing with since you came into your position as president of the United States — you got 33 of us home alive. We all owe our lives to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

The speaker urged Trump to continue his efforts, adding: "Please continue your tremendous efforts and your tremendous actions and your tremendous accomplishments. And we will get, with your help, all of the remaining 59 hostages still in Gaza back home. Thank you."

The second former hostage, identified only as Yair, described his time in captivity as "hell."

"So, my name is Yair. I've been in hell for 498 days," he said. "Have been held in hell with Hamas terrorists. We didn't see the light."

Yair recalled how hearing news of Trump's election renewed hope among the captives.

"But we feel — when we heard President Trump get elected — we knew, we knew. That is now someone who makes the things happen. Thank you," he said.

As of Tuesday, 59 hostages reportedly remain in the Gaza Strip.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com