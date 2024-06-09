WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ucla | israel | hamaswar | protests

UCLA Students Sue Over Appalling 'Jew Exclusion Zone'

By    |   Sunday, 09 June 2024 11:34 AM EDT

Three Jewish University of California Los Angeles students are suing the school for “cowardly” allowing anti-Israel protesters to build a "Jew exclusion zone" open only to those who pledge loyalty to the Palestinian cause.

The lawsuit, filed June 5 by the religious liberty law firm Becket, is the first to challenge a major California university for its response to antisemitic protests of Israel’s war with Hamas, the Free Beacon reported.

The suit alleges one student heading to a class was banned from walking through the encampment, while another was "harassed and blocked from approaching the encampment by anti-Semitic activists, all with the assistance of UCLA security.”

A second-year law student who tried to observe the encampment was "shooed away by a security officer who chastised her and called her ‘the problem,’" the suit says.

According to the suit, UCLA administrators knew about the zone — and hired security to monitor it, telling guards to "discourage unapproved students" from crossing the blockade.

"The administration’s cowardly abdication of its duty to ensure unfettered access to UCLA’s educational opportunities and to protect the Jewish community is not only immoral — it is illegal," the complaint states.

The complaint names UCLA administrators, including outgoing Chancellor Gene Block, and the UC Board of Regents, which governs the University of California system.

Organized by the UCLA chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and the UC Divest Coalition at UCLA, protesters took over a campus hub outside the main library and the school’s music hall at the end of April, sparking counterprotests and violence before administrators dispatched police to clear the area a week later.

According to the Free Beacon, UCLA has seen a surge of antisemitic activism since the start of the Israel-Hamas war Oct. 7 — including graffiti on a bathroom wall that urged "Free Palestine, F*** Jews.” 

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Three Jewish University of California Los Angeles students are suing the school for "cowardly" allowing anti-Israel protesters to build a "Jew exclusion zone" open only to those who pledged loyalty to the Palestinian cause.
ucla, israel, hamaswar, protests
301
2024-34-09
Sunday, 09 June 2024 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved