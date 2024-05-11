Trump on 'Antisemites' Funding Biden, Dems: 'Return the Money, Joe'

Saying he supports "Israel's right to win its war on terror," presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump demanded President Joe Biden and Democrats return the funding from billionaires backing pro-Palestinian and antisemitic protests in the U.S.

"Crooked Joe surrendered to the terrorists just like he surrendered to the Taliban, and now he is surrendering our college campuses to anarchists, jihadists, freaks, and anti-American extremists who are trying to tear down our American flag," Trump told his Wildwood campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"They want to tear it down every single place they go. They want to rip down our flag. The chaos and violence happening on our college campuses right now is all because crooked Joe Biden doesn't know what the h*** he's doing. Joe is weak."

Biden is also taking money from billionaire donors who fund the anti-American protests in America, Trump said, calling for him to return the money.

"Tonight I'm officially calling on Joe Biden and the Democrat National Committee to return the donations of all antisemites, American haters, and financiers of chaos who have funded the chaos on our campuses: Return the money, Joe," Trump said. "They raised plenty of money.

"When I'm president, we will not allow our colleges to be taken over by violent radicals. And if you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism or anti-Americanism or antisemitism to our campuses, we will immediately deport you. You'll be out of that school."

Trump said Biden is being controlled "by fascists" around him.

"He's only good at cheating on elections, but it's not him: He is surrounded by fascists," Trump said. "They surround the Oval Office. It's not him."

But ultimately, according to Trump, Biden shows weakness around the globe, in the White House, and within his own party of radical "fascists."

"He doesn't stand up to our enemies abroad, and he does not stand up to the extremists in his own party," Trump continued. "The Democrat Party is becoming radicalized. It's becoming radical left and they're going to lose our country.

"I always talk about: We have enemies of the outside, and we have enemies from within. The enemies struggle within are more dangerous to me than the enemies of the outside.

"Russia and China, we can handle, but these lunatics within our government that are going to destroy our country and probably want to, we have to get it stopped.

"And by the way, they're not on the right; they're on the left and not on the right," Trump said of the protesters. "They're on the left.

"It's time for a president who will once again show unyielding strength. We have to have peace through strength.

"The very same people who are funding the violent campus uprisings are also funding Joe Biden's campaign."

