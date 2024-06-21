WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: columbia university | antisemitism | protests | suspensions

Columbia Suspends 3 Over Texts During Antisemitism Panel

Friday, 21 June 2024 10:40 PM EDT

Columbia University has suspended three administrators for sending disparaging text messages during a panel about Jewish campus life, Jewish Week reported on Friday.

During a May panel discussion on Jewish life on campus, the three sent texts to each other mocking the panelists. One suggested the purpose of the discussion on antisemitism was for its "huge fundraising potential."

An audience member took photos of the exchanges and first shared them with the Washington Free Beacon. The three administrators are Susan Chang-Kim, the university's vice dean and chief administrative officer; Matthew Patashnick, an associate vice dean for student and family support; and Cristen Kromm, a dean of undergraduate student life.

"We are committed to combating antisemitism and taking sustained, concrete action to ensure Columbia is a campus where Jewish students and everyone in our community feels safe, valued, and able to thrive," a university official told the outlet on Friday.

"The Dean of Columbia College informed his team yesterday that three administrators have been placed on leave pending a university investigation of the incident that occurred at the College alumni reunion several weeks ago. The Dean reiterated his commitment to learning from this situation and other incidents over the last year to build a community of respect and healthy dialogue," the official said by email.

Columbia made international news in April when pro-Palestinian demonstrators broke into Hamilton Hall, resulting in dozens of arrests following a large-scale police operation. On Thursday, the City of New York dropped all criminal charges against the protesters.

James Morley III

US
Friday, 21 June 2024 10:40 PM
