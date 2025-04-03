Poll: 70 Percent Oppose Impeaching Judges

Most Americans — including 52% of Republicans — said judges who have issued injunctions against President Donald Trump’s initiatives should not be impeached, according to a new Marquette Law School poll released Thursday.

No less than three Republican lawmakers have initiated impeachment resolutions against judges for pausing or blocking Trump’s executive action on deportations, agency closings and spending cuts.

According to the poll, however, 70% of those surveyed said they disagree with Republicans’ efforts to impeach the judges. In addition to the majority of Republicans surveyed who said they’re against it, 75% who identify as independent said judges should not be impeached, according to the survey.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., introduced legislation on Monday to remove D.C. District Judge James Boasberg under the good behavior clause mandated by the Constitution over his court rulings involving an executive order issued by Trump.

In addition, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, also introduced a resolution to impeach Boasberg over pausing deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., launched impeachment efforts against U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell over pausing Trump's federal spending freeze.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax last month that “rogue” judges should be impeached.

"The judges are, you say, are a little rogue. Some of their readings or findings are hard to figure out, but I think we need to act on it," Williams said. "We need to support the Constitution, what it stands for."

Only those who identify as “very conservative” in the survey, however, said they favor impeaching judges, 61% to 39%. Meanwhile, those who identified as “somewhat conservative” said they’re against impeachment, 59% to 41%, according to the poll.

Marquette Law School surveyed 1,021 adults nationwide March 17-27. The poll results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.