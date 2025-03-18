Rep. Gill Files Impeachment Article Against Judge in Venezuelans' Case

Rep. Brandon Gill Tuesday introduced a resolution calling for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, claiming that he abused his powers by ordering the Trump administration to stop the deportations of Venezuelans it accused of being gang members.

The Texas Republican, in his article of impeachment, charges that Boasburg took action to "advance political gain while interfering with the President's constitutional prerogatives and enforcement of the rule of law," reports The Hill.

He also accused Boasburg, an appointee of former President Barack Obama serving in the District of Columbia, of having "attempted to seize power from the Executive branch and interfere with the will of the American people."

"By making a political decision outside the scope of his judicial duties, he compromised the impartiality of our judicial system and created a constitutional crisis," the article also states.

Gill's resolution came after President Donald Trump earlier Tuesday called for Boasberg's impeachment in a strongly worded post on Truth Social, where he insisted that the judge was not elected as president and slammed him as being a "Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge," as well as a "troublemaker and agitator."

Boasberg ruled Saturday, in a verbal order, against Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1793 to deport accused members of a Venezuelan gang and directed planes carrying them to return to the United States.

However, the planes arrived in El Salvador and Honduras, which raised questions about the flights' timing and handover of the deportees.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, pushing back on the calls to impeach Boasberg, said Tuesday that it has already been established that "impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision."

Gill, meanwhile, said on X that Boasberg is "guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and should be removed from office," but the impeachment resolution has some hurdles it will need to pass before that could happen.

First, the House must vote by a simple majority to approve the resolution, after which it would go to the Senate, where a two-thirds vote would be needed to remove the judge from the bench, meaning a dozen Democrats would have to agree.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on social media Tuesday that Boasberg's order was not "lawful" as the migrants were already out of the United States.

"Federal courts generally have no jurisdiction over the President's conduct of foreign affairs, his authorities under the Alien Enemies Act, and his core Article II powers to remove foreign alien terrorists from U.S. soil and repel a declared invasion," she maintained.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department Tuesday refused to answer questions from Boasberg when he demanded more information on the deportations, reports NBC News.

"Government maintains that there is no justification to order the provision of additional information, and that doing so would be inappropriate," the DOJ said in a court filing.

The filing, however, included a statement from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official answering some questions Boasberg posed in a hearing Monday, when the judge summarized the government's position on his order and the refusal to answer questions as "we don't care; we'll do what we want."

House impeachment articles have been filed by GOP Reps. Eli Crane, Arizona; Andy Ogles, of Tennessee; and Andrew Clyde of Georgia against judges blocking Trump administration actions.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, whose efforts through the Department of Government Efficiency, has called for a "wave of judicial impeachments."