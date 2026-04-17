Source: Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Hold Iran Talks

Foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia will meet on the margins of a diplomacy forum in the southern Turkish province of Antalya on Friday to discuss regional issues including the Iran war, a Turkish diplomatic source said.
"The meeting is expected to include discussions on developing regional solutions to regional issues, particularly the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, within the framework of a regional ownership approach," the source said.
Ministers from the four countries held two meetings in March as part of efforts to broker an end to the Iran war. Turkey, a neighbor of Iran, has been in close touch with the U.S., Iran, and mediator Pakistan.
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