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Tags: turkey | pakistan | egypt | saudi arabia | iran | diplomacy | antalya

Source: Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Hold Iran Talks

Friday, 17 April 2026 09:49 AM EDT

Foreign ministers ‌of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia will meet on the margins of a diplomacy forum ‌in the southern ​Turkish province of Antalya on Friday to ⁠discuss regional issues including ​the Iran war, a Turkish diplomatic ⁠source said.

"The meeting is expected to include discussions on developing regional ‌solutions to ​regional issues, particularly the ‌U.S.-Israel-Iran war, within the framework ‌of a regional ownership approach," the source said.

Ministers from the ⁠four countries ‌held ⁠two meetings in March as part ⁠of ⁠efforts to broker an end to ‌the Iran war. Turkey, a neighbor of Iran, has ‌been ​in close ‌touch with the U.S., Iran, and mediator Pakistan.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia will meet on the margins of a diplomacy forum in the southern ​Turkish province of Antalya on Friday to ⁠discuss regional issues including ​the Iran war, a Turkish diplomatic ⁠source said. "The meeting is...
turkey, pakistan, egypt, saudi arabia, iran, diplomacy, antalya, ministers
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2026-49-17
Friday, 17 April 2026 09:49 AM
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