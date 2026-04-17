Source: Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Hold Iran Talks

Foreign ministers ‌of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia will meet on the margins of a diplomacy forum ‌in the southern ​Turkish province of Antalya on Friday to ⁠discuss regional issues including ​the Iran war, a Turkish diplomatic ⁠source said.

"The meeting is expected to include discussions on developing regional ‌solutions to ​regional issues, particularly the ‌U.S.-Israel-Iran war, within the framework ‌of a regional ownership approach," the source said.

Ministers from the ⁠four countries ‌held ⁠two meetings in March as part ⁠of ⁠efforts to broker an end to ‌the Iran war. Turkey, a neighbor of Iran, has ‌been ​in close ‌touch with the U.S., Iran, and mediator Pakistan.