Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Judge McConnell Needs to Be 'Impeached'

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. has "exceeded his authority."

Clyde's statement on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" followed America First Legal's report on Sunday outlining that McConnell, who is halting President Donald Trump's spending freeze of the federal government, may stand to benefit as a result of his decision. In a thread on X, the law firm said since McConnell's 20-year reign on the board of Crossroads Rhode Island, an NGO to combat homelessness, the organization "has received over $128 million dollars in government funding from the state."

Clyde, who has drafted articles of impeachment against McConnell, said that "this judge has exceeded his authority, and somebody has got to rein him in."

"When you have a judge that says to the president, 'you cannot, you know, use your Article Two authority to inspect and find waste, fraud, and abuse in the government, in the executive branch'; that's a problem. That judge obviously, obviously does not know how to make a solid, sound judgment, and therefore, he needs to be impeached."

