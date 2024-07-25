Hunter's Legal Team Accused of 'False Statements'

A federal judge accused Hunter Biden's attorneys of making "false statements" in their motion asking to dismiss his federal tax indictment.

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi threatened to sanction the lawyers for falsely claiming that U.S. Attorney David Weiss did not bring charges against the president's son until after he was appointed special counsel.

"These statements, however, are not true, and Mr. Biden's counsel knows they are not true," Scarsi wrote in a three-page order on Wednesday, The Hill reported.

Scarsi asked Biden's attorneys to "show cause why sanctions should not be imposed for making false statements in the motion."

The judge gave the attorneys one week to explain themselves, or potentially face sanctions, such as professional disciplinary proceedings or monetary fines, CNN reported.

In his order, Scarsi pointed out Weiss did charge Biden with tax offenses before becoming special counsel. As U.S. attorney in Delaware, Weiss charged the first son with two misdemeanors in June 2023 as part of a plea deal that eventually imploded.

Weiss, who became special counsel after the proposed plea agreement fell apart last summer, then filed the nine-count tax indictment in California, which includes two of the same misdemeanors that were supposed to be part of the plea deal.

"The misstatements in the current motion are not trivial," Scarsi wrote, adding that he "has little tolerance for lack of candor," CNN reported.

Biden's attorneys made the claim in a motion to toss the tax indictment on the grounds that special counsels such as Weiss are unconstitutionally appointed and unlawfully funded.

The legal team cited a District Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling that dismissed former President Donald Trump's classified documents case.

Scarsi wrote that there was a "meaningful distinction" between Biden's case and Trump's case because the former president was only charged by a special counsel. Also, the judge said Cannon's ruling was a "nonbinding district court decision."

Biden, who pleaded not guilty to tax evasion and other related offenses, is scheduled to stand trial in September.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Aug. 12, elevated Weiss to special counsel after a proposed plea deal between President Joe Biden's son and the Justice Department fell through in court on July 26.

On July 26, U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika refused to accept a plea deal between Biden and the DOJ because of "Agreement Not to Prosecute" possible other crimes.