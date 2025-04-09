Dow Soars 2,000 on 90-Day Tariff Pause

U.S. stocks are flying higher after President Donald Trump announced a drop in some of his tariffs, except for China.

The S&P 500 was up 7.48% after erasing an earlier loss of 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 2,380 points, or 6.33%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.55%.

Investors have been desperate for Trump to ease up on his tariffs, which economists say could cause a global recession and increase inflation. But Trump also said that he’s raising tariffs on China, the world’s second-largest economy.

China on Wednesday responded by imposing additional levies of 84% on all U.S. goods from April 10, up from the 34% previously announced.

As the tariff war escalated and hopes of concessions faded, investors have rushed to exit stocks, commodities and even U.S. government bonds.

The upcoming earnings season will offer more insights into the health of corporate America as investors fear a hit to economic growth from the tariffs. U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, will report first-quarter results on Friday.

By noontime, healthcare stocks fell 2.2% as drugmakers slid after Trump reiterated plans for "major" tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. Eli Lilly and AbbVie were down more than 4%.

The broader energy index fell 1% as crude prices plunged to more than four-year lows.

The tariff-driven turmoil prompted investors to dump safe-haven U.S. Treasuries for a dash of cash, pushing yields higher.

The yield on the 10-year note was near its highest since late February, last at 4.43%. If gains sustain, it would mark the biggest weekly jump since 2001. An auction of 10-year Treasury notes at 1:00 p.m. ET will be in focus.

Rate-sensitive real estate fell 1.5%, while utilities — often seen as a bond proxy owing to their steady income regardless of the economic situation — dipped 2.2%.

The CBOE Volatility index — seen as Wall Street's "fear gauge," hovered near its highest since August last year at 50.84 points.

Minutes from the Fed's March policy meeting are due later in the day, while a consumer price inflation reading is set for Thursday, which could offer clues on the inflation trajectory.

Delta Air Lines gained 5.5% as the carrier beat first-quarter profit expectations. The company though pulled its 2025 financial forecast and projected current-quarter profit below expectations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.61-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.21-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 97 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded four new highs and 583 new lows.