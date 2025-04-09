WATCH TV LIVE

DHS Eyes Immigrants' Social Media for Antisemitism

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 01:03 PM EDT

Effective immediately, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will review the social media accounts of anyone applying for a green card or a student visa and will deny them if they have posted antisemitic material, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world's terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here," Tricia McLaughlin, the DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, said in a statement, The Hill reported Wednesday. 

McLaughlin added that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem "has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here."

According to Wednesday's announcements, the DHS enforcement is to focus on "those who support antisemitic terrorism, violent antisemitic ideologies and antisemitic terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, or Ansar Allah aka: 'the Houthis.'"

"USCIS will consider social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting, or supporting antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations, or other antisemitic activity as a negative factor in any USCIS discretionary analysis when adjudicating immigration benefit requests," the announcement said.

DHS and its agencies have arrested several pro-Palestinian protesters and stripped visas from faculty and students in U.S. universities. 

According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 300 student visas have already been revoked.

"It might be more than 300 at this point," Rubio said in March. "We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas. At some point, I hope we run out because we've gotten rid of all of them, but we're looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up."


 

