Tags: hunter biden | judge | plea deal

Hunter Biden Judge Questioned 'Agreement Not to Prosecute'

By    |   Thursday, 27 July 2023 04:38 PM EDT

The judge who rejected Hunter Biden's plea agreement with federal prosecutors reportedly questioned a provision in the deal titled "Agreement Not to Prosecute," according to the Washington Examiner.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected the agreement during a court hearing on Wednesday, telling both sides to work out a new deal. According to the Examiner, the section of the agreement that Noreika took the most issue with was the "Agreement Not to Prosecute."

"The United States agrees not to criminally prosecute Biden, outside of the terms of the Agreement, for any federal crimes encompassed by the attached Statement of Facts (Attachment A) and the Statement of Facts attached as Exhibit 1 to the Memorandum of Plea Agreement filed this same day," the section reads.

Noreika asked if, under the original plea agreement, the government would be allowed to "bring a charge under the Foreign Agents Registration Act" when it comes to Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

The prosecutor, Leo Wise, said, "Yes," but Hunter Biden's attorney, Chris Clark, said that "As stated by the government just now, I don't agree with what the government said."

To which Wise responded, "Then there is no deal."

Hunter Biden went on to plead "not guilty" after his lawyers and prosecutors discussed how to work on a new agreement.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


