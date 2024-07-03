Newsweek Poll: 57 Percent of Biden Voters Say Hunter Should Serve Time

A majority of Biden voters say first son Hunter Biden should serve prison time following his conviction on gun charges, according to a new poll.

Hunter Biden early last month was convicted of three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Jurors found the 54-year-old Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

He faces up to a maximum 25 years in jail when he is sentenced no later than Oct. 9.

Now, 60% of respondents in a Newsweek/Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey say Hunter Biden should be handed a custodial sentence following the guilty verdict against him.

Among people who voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 general election, 57% say Hunter Biden should be imprisoned, the survey found.

Overall, only 21% say Hunter Biden should not serve prison time, and 19% say they do not know.

David Bredin, from the Bredin Law Firm in New York, previously suggested Hunter Biden might only end up spending about year in prison.

"Factoring in good behavior, he will be released early as he has no criminal history, and other guidelines are taken into account," Bredin told Newsweek.

Some legal experts have suggested Hunter Biden might not receive a custodial sentence due to federal guidelines and the nature of the crime, the outlet reported.

Following his son's conviction, the president said he would not pardon the first son but did not rule out commutation of his sentence.

An Economist/YouGov poll taken June 16-18 found 67% agreed with the jury's guilty verdict, including 60% who identified as Democrats, 61% as independents, and 80% as Republicans.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to stand trial on federal tax charges in September after a judge in May granted his request to delay the California trial that had been approaching in June.

The indictment alleges Hunter Biden failed to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes over four years while living an "extravagant lifestyle" during a period in which he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. The back taxes have since been paid.

The Newsweek/Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey was conducted June 26-28 among 2,500 registered voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.