Hunter Biden Cites Trump Ruling in Effort to Toss Cases

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden moved on Thursday to throw out his criminal conviction on gun charges and dismiss a separate case accusing him of tax evasion based on an argument that the special counsel prosecuting him was unlawfully appointed.

Biden's lawyers cited a federal judge's decision on Monday to dismiss the criminal case accusing former President Donald Trump of illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office.

Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon found the appointment of the special counsel in that case, Jack Smith, violated the U.S. Constitution because Congress had not given him the authority to pursue the case.

A different special counsel, David Weiss, secured Hunter Biden's conviction last month in Delaware federal court on charges he lied about his illegal drug use to buy a gun.

Weiss is also leading a tax case against Biden that is scheduled to go to trial in September.