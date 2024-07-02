Report: Hunter Biden Has Joined Dad's WH Meetings

Hunter Biden, fresh off his conviction on felony gun charges, has been taking meetings at the White House since Monday night with his father, President Joe Biden, following the first presidential debate last week, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Hunter Biden has also "popped into" a couple of phone calls with his father and been talking to senior staff at the White House, an effort that has not been well received, NBC News reported, citing four different sources.

"What the hell is happening?" has been the reaction of staff members, according to the report.

"Hunter came back with the president from their family weekend at Camp David and went with the president straight into speech prep," White House spokesman Andrew Bates told NBC News, referring to the president's speech Monday addressing the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

Now Hunter Biden is in town to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with the family, according to NBC News.

Count House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., among those also perplexed by Hunter Biden's involvement in helping his father steer the country. Comer shared a post about the report and posted to X:

Hunter Biden: - Made millions from China, Russia, and other foreign entities by selling access to Joe Biden - Used Joe Biden's status as Vice President to avoid federal investigations - Referred for criminal prosecution for lying to Congress - Charged with tax related crimes investigated by the IRS - Convicted for lying about drug use on a federal background form when buying a gun in 2018 - Admitted that CCP-linked CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming was a business partner."

Hunter Biden is among family members who have urged President Biden to remain in the presidential race, according to multiple reports, with The New York Times reporting Hunter Biden is "one of the strongest voices" in the president's ear.

Hunter Biden's presence in the West Wing comes a day after multiple outlets reported that the Biden family blamed the president's campaign staff for his debate performance last Thursday against Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, which reportedly has roiled the Democratic Party with fear, anxiety, and uncertainty since.

Hunter Biden was convicted earlier this month in Delaware of three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018. He lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs. He faces a September trial on federal tax charges.