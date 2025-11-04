Democrat Jones Beats GOP Incumbent Miyares for Va. AG

Democrat Jay Jones overcame sharp criticism for past statements to defeat incumbent Republican Jason Miyares on Tuesday in the race to be Virginia attorney general.

With 66% of the vote reporting, Decision Desk HQ showed Jones with 51.4% to Miyares' 48.6%.

Jones had been condemned for past statements that conservative leaders called "disqualifying."

Among the most alarming were comments attributed to Jones indicating he wanted "his opponent's children to die in their mother's arms" and called for more police deaths to increase respect for law enforcement.

Jones subsequently apologized, saying he was "embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry."

Republicans had argued that a candidate who wishes violence on opponents cannot credibly be the state's top law enforcement official.

Conservatives rallied behind Miyares, pitching him as the defender of public safety and individual rights.

Miyares, a Marine Corps veteran and former state legislator, emphasized his record of standing with law enforcement, protecting children, and backing parental rights in schools.

Republicans said Virginians deserved an attorney general who works for the people, not for ideology or political theater.

With crime and school issues dominating voter concerns, the GOP had believed the law-and-order message was resonating and organizers were counting on turnout surges in suburban and rural districts where conservative values still hold sway.

The GOP also hoped Miyares would be helped by national conservative priorities, including supporting Second Amendment rights and pushing back on overreach in education and regulation.

It was not to be, as Jones prevailed despite the Democrats facing headwinds.

Their base is fractured, enthusiasm appears weaker and internal divisions, both ideological and strategic, continue to hamper message discipline.

The race shattered spending records and was on track to become the most expensive ever for state attorney general.

Miyares significantly outraised and outspent Jones, with about $25 million compared with Jones' $14 million, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, The Washington Post reported.