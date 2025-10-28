Virginia AG Race Sets Record $36.8M Spend Amid Scandal

The 2025 race for Virginia attorney general has already shattered spending records and is on track to become the most expensive race for state attorney general despite an ongoing scandal for the Democratic candidate.

According to ad-tracking firm AdImpact, the contest for the Commonwealth's top law-enforcement post has drawn $36.8 million in total spending so far.

Republicans have spent approximately $21.9 million, while Democrats have poured in about $14.9 million, eclipsing recent state attorney general races across the country.

Last year's race in North Carolina saw $35.3 million in spending, Pennsylvania's 2024 contest drew $27.2 million, Texas' 2022 race $32.8 million and Illinois' 2019 race $19.2 million.

In April, the Virginia Mercury reported early-cycle fundraising for statewide races had already topped $20 million.

The race has become arguably the most watched statewide off-year contest in Virginia, not only for the spending but also for the unexpected scandal surrounding Democratic nominee Jay Jones.

In resurfaced private text messages from 2022, Jones wrote that former House Speaker Todd Gilbert should receive "two bullets to the head." The messages also included other violent rhetoric. Jones subsequently apologized, saying he was "embarrassed, ashamed and sorry."

Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, have called on Jones to withdraw.

Polling suggests the controversy may have boosted the position of incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares.

A recent Washington Post/Schar School poll shows the two tied at 46% of likely voters. Meanwhile, a Virginia Commonwealth University survey shows Miyares leading 45%-42%.