Va. AG Miyares to Newsmax: Jay Jones Texts 'Shocking'

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is running for re-election, told Newsmax on Wednesday he was shocked when he saw the violent texts written by his opponent, Democratic nominee Jay Jones.

"My election has become a referendum on decency," Miyares said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "But there are those on the far left that want to silence the voices of people they disagree with.

"We saw that with what happened with the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

Miyares said he served in the Virginia General Assembly with both Jones and Todd Gilbert, the man Jones said he wanted to shoot in the head along with his two children.

"He's met Jennifer, his wife," Miyares said. "He's met those kids. We would see them running in the hallways."

"The idea he wanted to put two bullets into Todd Gilbert just because he's a Republican and that he'd want to see a mother with her children die in their arms is just shocking," Miyares continued.

While Jones has continued to rake in donations despite the text messages, Miyares said he has outraised his opponent over the past month.

"Your No. 1 job as attorney general is to stop violence," Miyares said. "I can't imagine somebody running for this job wanting for violence against children. "

Miyares also pointed to prior comments Jones made where he said it would be OK if a few cops died to change policing.

"We've never had anybody run to be the top prosecutor, the top cop of the state of Virginia who wants to see cops die and children die in their mother's arms," Miyares said. "It should be disqualifying."

