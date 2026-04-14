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Tags: clay fuller | marjorie taylor greene | donald trump | georgia

Clay Fuller Sworn In to Take House Seat Formerly Held by MTG

Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:59 PM EDT

Rep. Clay Fuller, R-Ga., was sworn into office Tuesday after winning a special election to take the congressional seat formerly held by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Fuller represents a deep-red district in northwest Georgia and has sought to align himself with President Donald Trump as much as possible. Fuller will serve out the remaining months of Greene's term, maintaining Republicans' slim majority in the House.

Greene resigned her seat after a contentious public fallout with Trump that has shown no signs of letting up despite her exodus from Congress.

"You have sent a warrior to Congress, and I can't wait to fight for you each and every day," Fuller said to his constituents as he addressed the House. "To my Democratic colleagues, I look forward to working with each and every one of you."

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Politics
Rep. Clay Fuller, R-Ga., was sworn into office Tuesday after winning a special election to take the congressional seat formerly held by Marjorie Taylor Greene.
clay fuller, marjorie taylor greene, donald trump, georgia
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2026-59-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:59 PM
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