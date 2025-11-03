Va. Lt. Gov. Candidate Reid to Newsmax: Closing Polls 'Really Positive'

Virginia polls indicating Republicans are gaining ground in the closing days before Election Day are "really positive," GOP lieutenant governor candidate John Reid told Newsmax on Monday, expressing confidence that a late surge in enthusiasm will deliver a party sweep across statewide races.

Appearing on "National Report," Reid said the tightening race shows that Virginians are beginning to "pull focus" and reject Democrat policies on taxes, education, and social issues.

"You've got to pay attention to the polls," Reid told co-hosts Jon Glasgow and Emma Rechenberg. "But I think the fact that they're closing in our direction is really positive.

"People are finally deciding whether they're OK with boys in girls' sports, higher taxes, and Democrats threatening our right-to-work laws. Once they focus, you're going to see a big defection to the Republican side."

The latest RealClearPolitics average shows Democrat Lt. Gov. candidate Ghazala Hashmi leading Reid narrowly, while Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares and gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears are in competitive races of their own.

Reid predicted a "big sweep" for the GOP on Tuesday.

A conservative radio talk show host, Reid dismissed former President Barack Obama's recent appearance in Virginia to rally support for Democrat gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger, saying it would have little impact.

"If I were running their campaign, I'd bring in a former president, too," Reid said. "It generates excitement. But it doesn't move anybody."

He argued that Democrats are using the ongoing government shutdown, which has affected thousands of federal workers in Virginia, as a political weapon.

"People know the Democrats are using their pain to manipulate folks," Reid said. "Our senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, complain about the shutdown's damage to Virginia's economy, then go vote to keep it closed.

"Don't tell us one thing and then go vote the other way."

Reid also addressed criticism of his recent comment comparing Spanberger to "a [Zohran] Mamdani in a skirt," clarifying that he was referencing the broader influence of radical progressives on Democrat campaigns.

"The entire Democrat Party has shifted to the left," he said. "Whether it's Ghazala Hashmi or Abigail Spanberger, they're financed by the same radicals, the same socialists, the same extremist networks. Virginians aren't on board with socialism."

On the attorney general race, Reid praised Republican Jason Miyares, calling him "a law-and-order conservative who leads with integrity."

Reid contrasted Miyares with his Democrat opponent, Jay Jones, who has faced backlash over text messages wishing harm on political rivals.

"Jason looks at what the law says, not what his emotions are," Reid said. "That's what Virginians want — leaders who stand for standards, decency, and common sense."

As Virginians head to the polls, Reid said his campaign would finish strong with rallies across the state and a final election-night watch party in his home county of Henrico.

"It's nonstop, man," he said with a laugh. "I've got a big case of Red Bull and a lot of hope. We've worked hard for nine months, and I feel good about where we are."

