Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Trump's Impeachments Should Be Expunged

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday that the impeachments of President Donald Trump should be expunged from the record.

On Monday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released documents that she said exposed a coordinated effort by elements within the intelligence community including a former inspector general to manufacture a conspiracy that was used as the basis to impeach Trump in 2019.

"Deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that was used by Congress to usurp the will of the American people and impeach the duly-elected President of the United States," Gabbard said in a statement.

Trump was acquitted in the 2019 impeachment trial. He was also impeached in 2021 following the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol.

"There's no question about it. It should be expunged," Carter said on "Ed Henry The Big Take."

"Tulsi Gabbard has told us what we knew all along: that this was manufactured by the Democratic left and by the deep state," he said.

Carter said even today, all Democrats care about is impeaching Trump.

"They don't have any policy. They don't have anything to stand on. They are lost in the wilderness," he said.

"But look at the Republicans. Look what we've done," Carter added.

"Tomorrow is Tax Day. Taxpayers will be getting a refund almost 11% higher than a year ago, thanks to the Working Families Tax Cut Act that we enacted," he continued.

"We are serious policymakers, whereas all they're doing is just trying to disrupt things and trying to impeach Donald Trump because they have Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Carter said Democrats lack a substantive policy agenda.

"If they had some policies that they could rely on that they were ... pushing, it'd be different. But they don't," he said.

"They don't have anything in which they can really put their platform on."

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