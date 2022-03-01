3 Dem Lawmakers Test Positive for COVID-19

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Reps. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announced they have tested positive in breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

The Hill noted word of their positive tests came just hours before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

In a Tuesday, tweet, Padilla said: "As I do regularly, I tested yesterday for COVID. Late last night, I received a positive test result with a breakthrough case. I'm asymptomatic and grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

And he added: "In accordance with CDC guidance, I am isolating and working remotely. I will continue consulting with the Capitol's Attending Physician and expect to return soon."

DelBene tweeted on Tuesday: "I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am fully vaccinated & boosted. I will be isolating & working remotely. My office remains fully operational for WA-01 constituents."

Raskin, in a Tuesday statement, said: "Yesterday I took a COVID-19 test for Members planning to attend the State of the Union address and tested positive. Having been fully vaccinated, and having received a booster shot, my flu-like symptoms have been pretty mild so far.

"Following the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician, I will work from home over Zoom and quarantine this week and avail myself of the proxy voting procedures that I have been able to help other Members with since the pandemic began.

"I am disappointed not to be able to attend President Biden's State of the Union address in person. But I will follow his speech closely — along with my State of the Union guest Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner — and I will be cheering for President Biden's powerful call to the world to continue to reject in every way possible Vladimir Putin's illegal war of aggression against the people of Ukraine.”

On Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, mocked Biden when he heard the White House will drop its mask requirement for people vaccinated against COVID-19 right before Biden gives his State of the Union address Tuesday.

Upon hearing the news, Cruz tweeted: "It's a State of the Union miracle!"