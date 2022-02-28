Psaki: Biden Will 'Absolutely' Talk About Inflation in SOTU Address

President Joe Biden will ''absolutely'' discuss inflation in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

''First, let me say, the president will absolutely use the word inflation [Tuesday] and he will talk about inflation in his speech,'' Psaki said. ''Of course, that is a huge issue on the minds of Americans.''

In a call with reporters, senior administration officials initially would not disclose if the president would use the word inflation in the speech, The Hill reported.

''The president will talk about price increases that become entrenched, not that have already become entrenched,'' the officials reportedly said. ''I'm not going to go into whether he will say the word inflation or not.''

Biden will unveil a new four-piece plan to rein in rising prices, which have sent his approval ratings plummeting. Democrats are worried about voters taking out their economic frustrations on their congressional majorities in November's midterm elections.

The components of the four-piece plan include manufacturing more goods at home and strengthening supply chains, reducing everyday expenses and cutting the deficit, promoting fair competition to cut prices, assisting small businesses and protecting consumers, and eliminating barriers to well-paying jobs, according to officials.

After his signature Build Back Better package did not have the votes to pass the Senate in December, officials said Biden will move away from the social and climate spending plan as a whole and will instead focus on provisions of the bill.

''It's not about the name of the bill,'' administration officials said, according to The Hill. ''It's about the ideas. It's about lowering costs to families, and I think you can expect to hear the president talk about those ideas.''

Biden will reportedly urge Congress to send him legislation that includes major elements of Build Back Better, such as managing prescription drug costs, healthcare premiums, childcare and pre-K costs, and energy costs.

''We can do both. We can lower costs for families. We can lower the deficit at the same time,'' officials said. ''The reconciliation bill that is right now on the table would reduce the deficit. The ideas that he has put forward can be used to achieve both, and he's calling on Congress to send him a piece of legislation that would do both.''

In laying out his economic plan in the speech, the president is expected to promote companies that are opening new U.S. factories and ask Congress to send him bipartisan competitiveness legislation.

He will also speak to the trend of corporate consolidation, announce new measures to reduce consumer prices in ocean shipping and talk about cracking down on unsafe nursing homes, Psaki said.

''In addition to the portion on the recent events in Ukraine,'' officials said that the economy will be a significant portion of the address.