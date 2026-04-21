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Tags: doj | southern poverty law center | fraud | indictment | donors | funds | extremists

Key Findings of Federal Indictment of SPLC

By    |   Tuesday, 21 April 2026 10:33 PM EDT

A federal grand jury indictment alleges that the Southern Poverty Law Center engaged in a yearslong scheme involving fraud, concealment of payments, and misuse of donor funds tied to undercover operations inside extremist groups.

Core Charges

  • The indictment includes bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering counts.
  • Prosecutors allege a coordinated effort to mislead donors about how funds were used.

Major Allegations in the Indictment

  1. Concealment of payments to informants
  • The government alleges SPLC paid more than $3 million to individuals inside extremist organizations.
  • These payments were allegedly hidden using shell or fictitious entities: "the source of the money was disguised through accounts associated with fictitious businesses."

Prosecutors argue this structure was designed to conceal the true use of donor funds.

  1. Misleading donors about mission and spending
  • The indictment claims SPLC told donors it was fighting extremism while secretly funding individuals inside those groups. The indictment states they were "doing the exact opposite of what it told its donors ... not dismantling extremism but funding it."
  • Prosecutors say nonprofit transparency laws required disclosure of such activities: nonprofits must maintain "transparency and honesty in what they're telling donors."
  1. Large payments to individuals tied to extremist groups

The indictment cites specific transactions:

  • $270,000 paid to an organizer tied to the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, rally.
  • $1 million paid to a member of a neo-Nazi organization for internal records.
    • Additional payments allegedly used to manage or cover up activities; for example, $6,000 paid to another individual to take responsibility for a theft of documents.
    • Prosecutors portray these as financial transactions benefiting individuals inside extremist groups, rather than solely investigative costs.
  1. Use of covert financial structures
  • The indictment alleges funds were routed through:
    • shell entities
    • disguised accounts
  • Purpose: to avoid detection and donor scrutiny.

This forms the basis of money laundering and fraud counts.

  1. Pattern of conduct over nearly a decade
  • Alleged activity spans 2014-2023, suggesting a long-term operational program.

Government's Theory of the Case

Prosecutors argue the case is fundamentally about fraud and misrepresentation, not the underlying investigative tactic:

  • Failure to disclose payments.
  • Mischaracterization of how funds were used.
  • Concealment of transactions.

SPLC Response

  • SPLC denies wrongdoing and says informants were used for safety and intelligence: The program "saved lives."
  • The organization claims the prosecution is politically motivated.

Bottom Line

The indictment centers on a key legal claim: not that informants were used — but that donors were allegedly misled and funds were concealed or misrepresented in the process.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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A federal grand jury indictment alleges that the Southern Poverty Law Center engaged in a yearslong scheme involving fraud, concealment of payments, and misuse of donor funds tied to undercover operations inside extremist groups.
doj, southern poverty law center, fraud, indictment, donors, funds, extremists
405
2026-33-21
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 10:33 PM
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