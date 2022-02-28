Sen. Ted Cruz Mocks Dropping of Mask Mandate Right Before State of the Union

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, mocked President Joe Biden when he heard the White House will drop its mask requirement for people vaccinated against COVID-19 right before Biden gives his State of the Union address Tuesday.

Upon hearing the news, Cruz tweeted, "It's a State of the Union miracle!"

The Daily Wire reported the decision by the White House follows "follows a similar one from Congress' Office of the Attending Physician, who said that masks will be optional on the House floor for the president's speech, likely avoiding the optics of masked lawmakers gathered for the event two years into the coronavirus pandemic.

"The nation's capital is now in an area considered low risk under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new metrics, which place less of a focus on positive test results and more on what's happening in community hospitals."

Last month, Cruz told reporters it was hypocritical to ask him or other Republicans why they were not wearing masks, saying: