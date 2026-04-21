Comer to Newsmax: Missing Scientists Pose Threat

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday the missing nuclear scientists represent a national security threat.

The FBI is leading the investigation to determine whether any connections exist among at least 10 cases involving individuals tied to high-level research centers, including NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The House Oversight Committee, which Comer chairs, has also said it is investigating.

"America has a superior nuclear program," Comer said on "Finnerty." "There are many countries, and you can name the usual suspects, China, North Korea, Russia, Iran, who would give anything to have our intellectual property with respect to our nuclear program."

"We have 10 ... that are unexplainable deaths or are missing that are key people in our nuclear program," Comer added. "Then it's a concern. It could be a coincidence, but the odds are astronomical that it would be a coincidence. So we take an interest in this."

Comer said the committee has been requesting information on this for the last 3 1/2 years from agencies such as NASA, the Department of Energy, the Department of War, and the FBI.

"We've asked for all of their information," Comer said. "And that's what we're going to try to do to see if we can connect the dots."

The lawmaker continued to dismiss any chance that this was a coincidence.

"It's possible that it's a coincidence," Comer said. "But I don't think any American that has kept up with this story over the last two weeks would think that the chances of this just being a coincidence that 10 people involved in crucial roles in our nuclear program either died mysteriously or have turned up missing."

"That's almost hard to believe," Comer said. "I don't believe the government has thoroughly investigated this."

Comer said the government sometimes hides things from people so as not to cause panic.

"We don't have a lot of confidence in some of these government agencies," Comer said. "So we're going to do everything we can to get answers for the American people and to determine whether or not this is a national security threat."

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