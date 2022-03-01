RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: 'State of the Union Is Not Stronger' Under Biden

President Joe Biden, on the day of his first State of the Union address, has achieved "none of the things that he promised a year ago" in his inaugural address, according to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who said on Newsmax Tuesday that Americans would rather hear him admit his failings than outlining his achievements.

"The state of the union is not stronger under Joe Biden's leadership," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think the American people are desperate to hear him acknowledge that his policies have caused inflation, have caused a rise in the cost of living, that he has not visited our southern border, that it is open and porous and drugs are coming across."

She added that she also wants Biden to acknowledge "the uncertainty that we're seeing on the world stage with Russia invading Ukraine and our unwillingness to produce oil and gas here in the United States and ramp that up and take that tool away from Russia."

However, McDaniel said she feels as if Biden hasn't yet truly addressed the American people, and that he doesn't care that the impact of COVID-19 is still being felt.

"It's not rhetoric that the Republican Party is putting forward," she said. "We're all seeing it with our own eyes at the gas pump, and we have a president who continually refuses to say that and says, Look, the sun's shining. It's bright, when we know it's raining, and I don't know if tonight will be any different … he doesn't seem to have empathy for the issues real Americans are feeling."

McDaniel said she also feels like Biden isn't saying he understands anything about parents' worries over how their children have had to deal with the pandemic, or about how parents are concerned about what their children are being taught.

"We don't have a president who's saying, I hear what you're saying, parents," said McDaniel. "Instead, we've been called domestic terrorists. We've been called racists. We've been called everything under the sun. Because they don't want to have a discussion about our real concerns."

She also said she wants to hear from Biden that he's going to ramp up domestic oil production and take away funding from Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

"We are all rooting for Ukraine," she said. "We want our leaders to do well during this perilous time. But we just have not seen that from Joe Biden in the past year."

