Michael Moore: Blue Wall Stopped 'Ugly Red Wave'

Although documentary filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore's prediction of a "blue tsunami" for Tuesday's midterm elections didn't happen, he said Wednesday he was grateful voters created a "blue wall" to thwart an expected Republican red wave.

"We were lied to for months by the pundits and pollsters and the media," Moore wrote on his Substack "Mike's Midterm Tsunami of Truth." "Voters had not 'moved on' from the Supreme Court's decision to debase and humiliate women by taking federal control over their reproductive organs. Crime was not at the forefront of the voters' 'simple' minds. Neither was the price of milk.

"It was their Democracy that they came to fight for yesterday. And because of that drive, we live to fight, and hope, for another day. Once again, massive thanks to all of you for helping all of us build a Blue Wall that stopped an ugly red wave."

Control of Congress is still up for grabs. Republicans have an outside chance of winning the Senate, and they are likely to narrowly wrest control of the House from Democrats.

Earlier this year, Moore predicted voters emboldened by the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court would ensure Democrats kept control of Congress in a "blue tsunami" during the midterm elections.

"On November 8th, 2022, an unprecedented tsunami of voters will descend upon the polls en masse — and nonviolently, legally, and without mercy remove every last stinking traitor to our Democracy," Moore wrote on his Substack in October.

The tsunami did not happen, but Democrats fared better than expected, winning key races, including the Senate race in Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman narrowly defeated Mehmet Oz. The fate of the Senate likely will come down to a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

