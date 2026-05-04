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Tags: ron desantis | 2028 election | president | donald trump | cabinet | gop

DeSantis Not Ruling Out 2028 WH Run

By    |   Monday, 04 May 2026 06:09 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not ruling out a potential 2028 presidential run after he leaves office, according to Politico reporting.

According to Politico, DeSantis, whose term ends in January 2027, has left the door open to another White House bid even as he weighs his next political move.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has also privately considered the term-limited Florida governor for a possible future Cabinet role, according to the same report, as part of broader discussions about post-election staffing and key GOP alliances.

The potential overlap underscores continued maneuvering inside the Republican Party around DeSantis' political future, including whether he positions himself for another national campaign or a role within a Trump-led administration.

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not ruling out a potential 2028 presidential run after he leaves office, according to Politico reporting.
ron desantis, 2028 election, president, donald trump, cabinet, gop
114
2026-09-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 06:09 PM
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