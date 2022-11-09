×
Tags: republicans | midterms | red wave

Republicans Disappointed by Lack of GOP 'Wave'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 November 2022 03:08 PM EST

Top Republicans on Wednesday expressed frustration by the lack of a GOP "wave" in the midterm elections after the party failed to meet expectations in several key races.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that the result was "definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure," in an interview with NBC News late Tuesday.

"Hats off to the Democrats — they performed well in a lot of these swing districts," Graham said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said during a livestream that, "It hasn't been as big of a wave as I'd hoped it would be. We've had some close races go the other way so far."

Texas Republican Rep. Mayra Flores said in a tweet that a "RED WAVE did not happen," adding, "Republicans and Independents stayed home. DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!"

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Fox Business that, "If you're not out there working, [the red wave] is not going to be there for you. And that is what we saw happen."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 09 November 2022 03:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

