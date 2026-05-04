Giuliani Condition Improving, Remains in Critical Condition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former New York City Mayor and longtime political figure Rudy Giuliani remains in critical condition in a West Palm Beach hospital, though sources close to his family say there have been encouraging signs of improvement in the past 24 hours.

Giuliani has been removed from a ventilator and is now breathing on his own, marking a significant step forward in his recovery, according to a source close to the family.

While his condition continues to be classified as critical, doctors are said to be cautiously optimistic as they monitor his progress in the intensive care unit.

Medical staff have reportedly observed measurable improvements, including Giuliani regaining consciousness and demonstrating the ability to engage in limited conversations with hospital staff and family members.

These developments, while still fragile, have offered a degree of hope to those closest to him.

"He's showing signs of strength," one source close to the family said. "The situation is still very serious, but we are seeing positive signs."

Giuliani, 81, was rushed to a West Palm Beach hospital Saturday after suffering respiratory distress. Doctors found pneumonia in both lungs.



He was quickly put on a ventilator and entered into the ICU unit.

Giuliani rose to national prominence during his tenure as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001, particularly for his leadership in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

He has suffered serious lung issues as a result of his actions relating to Sept. 11.

As our source put it, "He's not out of danger yet — but he's improving and fighting, and that means everything right now."