Dick Morris to Newsmax: Media Hiding Republicans' Red Wave

The mainstream media is performing "ultimate acts of obfuscation" concerning Tuesday's midterm elections, but as the week moves on, it will be clear that there was a red wave, Dick Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" said on Newsmax Wednesday.

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

"This morning, they'll all tell you there was no red wave," Morris said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Wake them up tomorrow morning or the morning after, and they'll have to say maybe there was one because Republicans took the House and the Senate and came very close in a number of states and advanced their vote totals."

"I think this is like 'The Hunt for Red October,'" Morris added. "This is a red wave rising."

His comments come after Ric Grenell told Newsmax that same-day ballots will deliver wins in vital Arizona GOP races, including the one for the U.S. Senate pitting GOP contender Blake Masters against incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly, who as of Tuesday afternoon was holding a five-point lead in the race.

Morris also discussed the results in Florida and New York, explaining that former President Donald Trump "lost the state by 22 points" with GOP candidate Lee Zeldin down by 5 points, for a "significant advantage of 17 points for Trump."

Meanwhile, Florida's government, under Gov. Ron DeSantis, was "raised by 20 points, and Trump carried Florida by 3 points, so that's also a 17-point win, the same gains for New York and Florida," said Morris. "Trump carried Florida by 3 points, so that's also a 17-point gain, the same gain in New York and Florida."

There are those attributing the gains to DeSantis, but while "he's done a great job as governor, I think you have to look at the overall Republican wave started by Trump and see that as fundamental," said Morris.

