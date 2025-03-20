Rep. Jordan: Judge's Ruling in Deportation Case 'Political'

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the federal judge who imposed a restraining period on the Trump administration's ability to deport gang members belonging to Tren de Aragua was "acting in a political fashion."

Jordan made the remarks in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, reacting to the ruling of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who called for a 14-day restraining period after Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport the violent criminals.

Boasberg's ruling, in part, ordered planes that were in the air should be ordered to return to the U.S.

"I think when you really step back, Kasie, and look at how stupid the decision was by this judge. I mean, he basically said — well, not basically, he did say — turn the plane around, bring back gang members, hardened criminals, who've done all kinds of bad things, who are here illegally," Jordan told CNN.

"Turn the plane around and bring those bad guys back to the country, I think just on its face, this is ridiculous. And so, it sure looks like the judge is acting in a political fashion."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for Boasberg to be impeached, incurring a rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, on Tuesday introduced a resolution to impeach Boasberg.