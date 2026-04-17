Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Reforms Key in FISA Extension Fight

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that the House's short-term extension of a controversial surveillance program reflects ongoing disagreements over how to protect Americans while preserving critical intelligence tools.

Appearing on "National Report," Sessions said lawmakers opted for a brief extension because "we have been unable to, and the administration has been unable to, come to a wordsmithing that would acknowledge the correct way to handle this."

The House rejected a five-year extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), instead passing a measure that pushes the deadline back by only days, setting up another debate next week.

Sessions said the delay is necessary because "cooler heads are going to have to prevail," adding that "it's going to require both sides to understand that words can be met but holding federal agents accountable and responsible, I think, is a minimum."

"You cannot violate the law, and if you do, there are sanctions against that," he said.

Sessions also warned about the dangers of so-called lawfare, citing his own experience being targeted without clear wrongdoing.

"I've been a target of this in the past, and it's called lawfare," he said. "It is where no real specific violation of the law occurs, but they want to take your time and have to have you get a lawyer."

Sessions argued that current FISA authorities risk sweeping in Americans too easily when tied to foreign intelligence investigations.

"The connection between foreign intelligence … someone from another country attempting to influence this country and then extending that to other people … just by simply, by a conversation … that is not enough," he said.

The congressman also addressed tensions involving Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who reportedly raised concerns to President Donald Trump about renewing FISA without stronger privacy protections.

"That's a very difficult issue," Sessions said, noting internal disagreements are inevitable in high-stakes national security decisions.

"I think the president … should understand that there will be people of good faith with a different idea," he said.

Sessions stressed that input from advisers like Gabbard should be part of the process, even when disagreements arise.

"Receiving feedback, however, from someone that works for you should have been included in the discussion," he said. "It's okay to disagree. It's not okay to leave the room and disagree."

At the same time, Sessions underscored the urgency of maintaining intelligence capabilities amid global threats and upcoming major events in the U.S. like the FIFA World Cup.

"We have large amounts of Homeland Security that are not being paid, and analysts that may or may not be at work," he said, pointing to added pressure from international gatherings drawing thousands.

Still, the Texas Republican maintained that strong safeguards must accompany surveillance authorities.

"And, certainly, if somebody wants to say – perhaps John Ratcliffe, the CIA director did, or perhaps [FBI Director] Kash Patel – that their eggs are fresh, that they would never do such a thing, but, in fact, if it is that way, then allow the sanctions to be placed," Sessions said, pushing for enforcement mechanisms to deter abuse.

He also called for stronger judicial oversight, saying "Article III judges need to be more apparent in oversight of these matters since they give their authorization."

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