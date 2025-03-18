Trump Demands Impeachment for Judge in Deportation Battle

President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that a federal judge, who this weekend imposed a 14-day restraining period on his use of a 227-year-old law to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua, must be impeached.

"This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON'T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY," the president railed in a Truth Social post against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who called for a restraining period after Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

He called Boasberg a "Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge," as well as a "troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by [former President] Barack Hussein Obama."

Trump added, "He was not elected President. He didn't WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn't WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES … HE DIDN'T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY," Trump said. "I'm just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do."