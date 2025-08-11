Vance Hopes Musk 'Back' With Trump, MAGA by Midterms

Vice President JD Vance said it's a mistake for Elon Musk to be at odds with President Donald Trump, and he hopes the Tesla and SpaceX CEO rejoins the MAGA movement before the 2026 midterms.

Trump's former head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk criticized the president's tax cut and spending package approved by Congress, and he also expressed intentions to create a new political party.

After noting Musk "has a complicated relationship right now with the Trump White House," Vance told The Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft it makes sense for the billionaire business leader to support Republicans.

"My argument to Elon is ... like ... you're not going to be on the left, right? Even if you wanted to be, and he doesn't," Vance said. "They're not going to have you back. That ship has sailed. And so, I really think it's a mistake for him to break from the president.

"My hope is that by the time of the midterms, he's kind of come back into the fold."

The vice president joked that Musk might not "take my call right now about anything."

"I kid," Vance said. "I'm sure he would take my call, but obviously, the drama around him and the White House over the last couple months. Again, my hope is that it just kind of cools down a little bit, because he did help us a lot in the election. The president even says ... [even with] all his frustration ... Elon was a very critical part of the team last election.

"And so, my hope is by the midterms, things are kind of back to normal. We'll see. Knock on wood."

Vance said he takes a "big-tent approach" when it comes to political alliances.

"If you're patriotic, you're not trying to stick your knife in the back of the president. You're not trying to betray the movement," Vance said. "I don't care about these minor little disagreements and issues. We have to kind of win with the whole movement together, and that's kind of the attitude that I try to take."

There have been indications that perhaps Musk will repair his image with Trump.

It was reported last week that Building America's Future, a political nonprofit funded in part by Musk, is launching an ad campaign worth more than $1 million to promote the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that Trump signed into law last month.

Also, Musk has continued to donate millions to the super PAC affiliated with Trump.

On June 27, Musk donated $5 million each to MAGA Inc. and the two top GOP congressional super PACs: the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund, according to Federal Election Commission filings reviewed by Newsweek. Musk also donated about $27 million to the AMERICA PAC, the group he created in 2024 to help Trump's presidential campaign.