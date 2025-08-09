SpaceX, California Clash Over Proposed Rocket Launch Expansion

SpaceX is seeking approval to nearly double rocket launches from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base to 95 per year, putting the company on a collision course with the California Coastal Commission over concerns about wildlife, noise, and state oversight, the Los Angeles Times reported.

That represents a sharp climb from early 2024, when SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk and working with the U.S. Air Force, agreed to only six launches a year under a deal with the commission.

The state panel, tasked with protecting California's 1,100 miles of coastline, has raised alarms about potential harm to coastal wildlife, disruptive sonic booms, and what members view as insufficient monitoring of environmental impacts. Some residents have also complained about the noise from recent launches.

Tensions spiked in October when the commission rejected SpaceX's request for 50 launches a year. Days later, SpaceX sued the agency, accusing it of "egregiously and unlawfully overreaching its authority" and claiming the decision was driven by Musk's political views.

Commissioners in that meeting criticized Musk for his political activity, his role in the presidential race, his use of social media to spread conspiracy theories, and alleged labor issues at his companies. They also cited reports that Starlink, another Musk enterprise, refused to provide satellite service to Ukraine for a 2022 military operation, raising questions about alignment with U.S. allies.

Cooperation between the commission and the Air Force has faltered since October. Base officials stated that they sought to address seven conditions requested by the U.S. Space Force, but reported little progress.

Despite the state opposition, activity at Vandenberg continues to grow. The base hosted 51 launches in 2024, with 46 conducted by SpaceX. As of early August 2025, 38 launches had taken place, 33 of them SpaceX missions.

Under the new plan, the Air Force would also double annual landing events at Vandenberg to 24, including first-stage booster landings and Falcon Heavy missions with simultaneous dual landings.

SpaceX also proposes up to 76 at-sea landings off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, with recovered equipment transported to the Port of Long Beach and then returned to the base.

The Coastal Commission is set to consider the proposal Thursday. Military officials have signaled that they will proceed regardless of the panel’s decision, arguing that the launches constitute federal activity that benefits U.S. military objectives, even when serving SpaceX's commercial interests.