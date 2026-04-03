Virginia US Senate Candidate Leaves Dems for Independent Run

Mark Moran, who is running for Virginia's U.S. Senate seat, announced Thursday that he is leaving the Democratic Party and will continue his campaign as an independent.

Moran had been one of four challengers seeking the Democrat nomination to unseat incumbent Sen. Mark Warner.

Moran, 34, a former investment banker, made the announcement in a video posted on X and recorded outside St. John's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia, the site of Patrick Henry's 1775 "Give me liberty or give me death!" speech.

He cited a desire to put "Virginia and America first" above party divisions.

"I'm breaking free from the Democratic establishment. I'm going to run for United States Senate as an independent," Moran said.

"I'm doing that because I'm putting our country first."

In the Nov. 3 general election, Moran will face the Democrat nominee — with Warner heavily favored — and the winner of the Aug. 4 Republican primary.

The Republican field includes certified public accountant Kim Farington, retired Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa, attorney Chuck Smith, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Col. David Williams, former nonprofit executive Alex De Paula, and economic development consultant Aldous D. Mina.

According to Ballotpedia, Democrats Lorita Daniels, Gregory Eichelberger, and Jason Reynolds will face Warner in the party's Aug. 4 primary.

Warner's challengers are seen as long shots, and Reynolds' website indicates that he has suspended his campaign.

No other independents have qualified for the ballot so far.

In his announcement, Moran criticized both major parties and corporate influence.

He described the U.S. as operating more like "a publicly traded corporation" than a republic, citing $39 trillion in national debt.

He proposed a "Chapter 11-style reorganization of the republic" through what he called a "proxy fight" on behalf of voters.

Policy proposals in his “Common Wealth Plan" include replacing 30-year mortgages with a 20-year "Prosperity Mortgage" at inflation plus 1% and shifting from income taxes to a consumption tax.

He has stated that he will not accept corporate PAC money.

Moran, who previously criticized Virginia Democrats on gun control and redistricting efforts, plans to campaign by driving his 2014 Corvette, which he calls "The Transparency Machine," across the state to meet voters.

The car will display the logos of individual donors rather than corporate sponsors.