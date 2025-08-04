WATCH TV LIVE

Musk-Linked Group Launches Ad Promoting Megabill

Monday, 04 August 2025 01:14 PM EDT

Building America's Future, a political nonprofit funded in part by billionaire Elon Musk, is launching an ad campaign worth more than $1 million to promote the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that President Donald Trump signed into law last month, Politico reported Monday.

Notably, Musk's feud with Trump began over the former Department of Government Efficiency chief's rabid opposition to the funding megabill.

The 30-second ad, titled "Independence," will debut Monday nationally on Fox News, according to the report.

"This Independence Day, President Trump and Congress made the working family tax cuts law," the ad says. "Freeing Americans from taxes on their tips and overtime, doubling the child tax credit, and cutting taxes for seniors. Republicans know that our country is better off when working families keep more of what they earn. Now, they will."

Musk began his assault on the megabill in early June by calling it a "disgusting abomination" and a "disaster," criticism that caught Republican leadership off guard. It set off a back-and-forth war of words with Trump over social media.

While those tensions eased, Musk subsequently vowed to fund primary challenges to all Republicans who supported it and created a new political party, the America Party, after Trump signed the bill into law.

the super PAC, however, breaks with Musk on the bill.

"President Trump, [Senate] Leader John Thune[, R-S.D.], and Speaker Mike Johnson[, R-La.,] all showed tremendous strength and vision to get historic tax cuts for working families across the finish line this summer, and their remarkable achievement will put America on a path to prosperity for years to come," Generra Peck, theorganization's senior adviser, told Politico.

"At Building America's Future, we could not be more proud to stand with an administration and GOP Congress that is truly building a brighter future for America."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


