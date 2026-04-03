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Tags: nyt | nato | headline | correction

NY Times Issues Correction After Misnaming NATO in Headline

By    |   Friday, 03 April 2026 08:04 PM EDT

The New York Times published an incorrect headline Thursday referring to NATO as the “North American Treaty Organization,” rather than its correct name, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The error appeared in an article about President Donald Trump’s threats to withdraw from the alliance. The mistake was quickly noted on social media, where users pointed out the incorrect wording in the headline.

In response to a post on X highlighting the error, the Times’ communications team acknowledged the mistake and said a formal correction would be issued. The correction is scheduled to appear in Saturday’s print edition.

According to the notice, the publication will clarify that the headline misstated the full name of NATO.

“It is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, not the North American Treaty Organization,” the correction will read.

The headline has since been updated in digital versions of the article.

NATO, formed in 1949, is a military alliance of countries in North America and Europe. The organization plays a central role in transatlantic security and collective defense.

The Times has not indicated how the error occurred.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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The New York Times published an incorrect headline Thursday referring to NATO as the "North American Treaty Organization," rather than its correct name, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
nyt, nato, headline, correction
179
2026-04-03
Friday, 03 April 2026 08:04 PM
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