Elon Musk Continues to Donate Millions to Trump

President Donald Trump's former top adviser Elon Musk has continued to donate millions to the super PAC affiliated with Trump despite leaving the White House in an apparently acrimonious split this year.

On June 27, Musk donated $5 million each to MAGA Inc. and the two top GOP congressional super PACs: the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund, according to Federal Election Commission filings reviewed by Newsweek. Musk also donated about $27 million to the AMERICA PAC, the group he created in 2024 to help Trump's presidential campaign.

Musk previously spent over $250 million to help reelect Trump in 2024 before joining his administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, serving until May.

After leaving the administration, Musk publicly criticized Trump several times, ripping his One Big Beautiful Bill and accusing him of hiding ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump and Musk appeared to mend their differences in June, with Musk saying he "went too far" in some of his remarks about Trump, who said he held "no hard feelings" toward his former adviser.

Musk made the donations about one week before he announced the launch of the America Party, a move that Trump criticized on social media.

"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks," Trump wrote, adding that Musk "even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States — The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS."